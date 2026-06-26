The latest promo features the social media personality facing one of the show's most intense tasks, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Did Orry take on the cheetah challenge? Here’s what we know!

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have unveiled a new promo featuring social media personality Orry, offering a glimpse of one of the most talked-about stunts from the upcoming season. The latest teaser showcases Orry taking on a challenge involving a cheetah, adding another layer of excitement ahead of the show's premiere on July 25.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Did Orry take on the cheetah challenge? Here’s what we know!

The promo opens with Orry gearing up for a task that requires him to sprint across a designated track while a cheetah is also part of the challenge. While the visuals are designed to create suspense and heighten the thrill, the sequence also captures Orry's animated reactions as he navigates the high-pressure stunt. His mix of determination, panic and humour has already sparked conversations among viewers on social media.

Known for his larger-than-life online persona and viral presence, Orry's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks a departure from the content audiences usually associated with him. The promo hints at the social media star stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing the physically demanding nature of the reality show, which has built its reputation around adrenaline-filled tasks and fear-based challenges.

The latest teaser has also generated curiosity among fans, with many wondering about the nature of the challenge and how Orry performs in it. The makers have kept the outcome under wraps, using the fast-paced visuals and dramatic setup to build anticipation before the season's launch.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi has consistently featured celebrities performing a variety of stunts involving heights, water, vehicles, animals and other challenging environments. Over the years, the reality show has become one of television's most popular adventure-based formats, with each season introducing contestants to increasingly demanding tasks.

With the premiere date drawing closer, the makers have been steadily releasing promotional content to introduce viewers to the contestants and the challenges that await them. The newly released Orry promo suggests that the upcoming season will continue the show's tradition of combining action-packed stunts with moments of humour and unpredictability.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is scheduled to premiere on July 25, with audiences set to witness contestants take on a fresh round of high-risk challenges under Rohit Shetty's guidance.

Also Read: Orry moves out of Karan Johar’s DCAA, joins Collective Artists Network

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