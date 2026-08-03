Netflix has released ‘Aazma Le’, the second track from Operation Safed Sagar, presented by T-Series. The song follows the first track ‘Dilwaale Dilsaaz Parinde’ and centres on the young Indian Air Force pilots at the heart of the series, drawing from an episode of the Kargil War involving the Golden Arrows squadron. It is described as capturing the courage and determination of pilots who chose duty over fear during the mission.

Operation Safed Sagar: Vishal Dadlani’s ‘Aazma Le’ pays tribute to Indian Air Force ahead of Netflix premiere

The track features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, composition by Siddharth Pandit and lyrics written by Alok Ranjan Srivastava. The song reflects the challenges faced by the Air Force pilots depicted in the series, with the accompanying music video featuring visuals of camaraderie among the pilots alongside the decisions made during the missions shown in the show.

Operation Safed Sagar is based on what the makers describe as the world’s highest air operation, carried out by a young squadron of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War. The series is directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP, and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

The series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. ‘Aazma Le’ is out now on streaming platforms, with the music video available on the T-Series YouTube channel. Operation Safed Sagar premieres on Netflix on August 7.

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