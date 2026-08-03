The singer reflected on the advice from his father that shaped his early career and explained why moving to Mumbai at 18 proved to be a turning point.

Singer Sonu Nigam recently looked back on the early days of his career, revealing the difficult choices he made in pursuit of his dreams. Appearing on Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Music Series, the acclaimed playback singer spoke candidly about prioritising his career over the typical college life he once wished to experience.

Sonu Nigam recalls giving up college life to chase music career: “I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs”

During the conversation, Sonu credited his father for giving him advice that ultimately influenced one of the biggest decisions of his life. Recalling those formative years, the singer said, "My father used to say, 'You have two choices, either enjoy yourself now and struggle later, or struggle now and enjoy life later.' He used to say that all the time, and I listened to him. So, I chose to struggle then, and today I'm living a comfortable life.”

“I worked hard after the age of 18, instead of going to college and hanging out with girls. I really wanted to—I was a romantic guy. I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs. But then I thought, 'My father is saying this for a reason. Let's not waste time. Let's work hard.' So, after completing my 12th grade, I came to Bombay when I was 18. That turned out to be the right decision. If I hadn't come then, I probably wouldn't have gotten work until I was 19. By the age of 21, I was doing Sa Re Ga Ma,” he added.

He went on to continue, “I came at the right time, and the right things happened. I also witnessed the beginning of television and caught that wave. If I had come later, I would have been second or third in line. I was a pioneer—an early bird. So, everything worked out beautifully, and I have every reason to thank God and all the people around me—my father, my parents, and my teachers."

The singer explained that instead of pursuing college after completing his Class 12 education, he moved to Mumbai at the age of 18 to focus entirely on building a career in music. According to Sonu, the timing proved crucial, as it allowed him to establish himself during the early years of Indian television and eventually become the host of the popular music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma at the age of 21.

Over the years, Sonu Nigam has emerged as one of India's most celebrated playback singers, lending his voice to thousands of songs across multiple languages. In the interview, he acknowledged the role played by his parents, teachers and mentors in shaping his journey while expressing gratitude for the opportunities that came his way.

The episode is part of Game Changers: The Music Series, hosted by trade analyst Komal Nahta, which features conversations with singers, composers and musicians about their personal journeys, creative process and experiences in the Indian music industry.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam recalls being BANNED by music companies over copyright fight: “God told me, ‘Tu apne peak par apne career ko chod dega. Aur tu yeh panga lega. Tu nahin lega toh kisi mein guts nahin honge…’”

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