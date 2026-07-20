Actors Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, director Oni Sen, producers Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar, executive producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar (also the writer) and Kushal Srivastava, and Monika Shergill and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer launch of Operation Safed Sagar in Mumbai. The launch was memorable for many reasons. To begin with, several real-life personalities connected with the story, including Group Captain Amit Gupta, Group Captain Alok Chaudhry, Group Captain Tarun Kumar Singha, former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Alka Ahuja, wife of the late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, were felicitated. Towards the end of the event, Jimmy Shergill raised an important issue.

Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch: Jimmy Shergill THUNDERS, “During our time, 99.99% kids wanted to join armed forces; aaj kal ke youngers ko filmein karni hai. Everybody is encouraged to shoot Reels!”

Jimmy Shergill said, “Yeh mat dekhiye ki 27 saal lag gaye. Yeh dekhiye ki 27 saal ke baad yeh kahaani aa toh rahi hai. Not many were even aware earlier about the contribution of the Indian Air Force in the Kargil war and the world record that they had set. It's important for the newer generation to know and even for our generation. Until we didn't get these details, even I had no idea about this achievement. We didn't know about it as saamne kabhi aaya nahin. So, it's very important to know and have these stories to be told.”

He added, “If I talk about my time and especially those who were in public schools, 99.99% of us wanted to join the armed forces. I had scored over 90%, yet I still fell short of the cut-off marks. Therefore, even though I had applied, I didn't qualify. There was so much competition.”

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He then drew parallels with the present day, “In today's day and age, it seems like no one is interested. Sabko filmein karni hai. Everyone has been handed a phone and they are encouraged to (shoot Reels). Har aadmi bas filmein hi bana raha hai. Toh desh ke liye kaun ladega bhai? Ya apne andar hi ladte rahoge?”

This statement led to applause. Jimmy continued, “Hence, it's important for our younger generation to know about these heroes who sacrificed their lives for their country. They should see this show and say, ‘I want to join the Air Force’. Aur agar unki umar nikal gayi toh, toh woh apne hone waale baccho ko bolenge ki, ‘We want them to join the Air Force’. Itna bhi ho gaya toh bahut hai.”

Operation Safed Sagar releases on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read: Prakash Raj on Bollywood’s silence over CJP protest: “The world is watching”

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