Actors Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, director Oni Sen, producers Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar, executive producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar (also the writer) and Kushal Srivastava, and Monika Shergill and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer launch of Operation Safed Sagar in Mumbai. The launch was memorable for many reasons. To begin with, several real-life personalities connected with the story, like Group Captain Amit Gupta, Group Captain Alok Chaudhry, Group Captain Tarun Kumar Singha, former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Alka Ahuja, wife of the late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, were felicitated. Meanwhile, Siddharth had tears in his eyes, which made everyone emotional. However, he also made sure to make up for it with his witty one-liners.

Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch: Siddharth CRIES as martyr’s wife says, “At least, I have an image of Ajay Ahuja now”; then raises laughs while talking about hand injury: “Old age bolte hai isko!”

Alka Ahuja was asked a question by a journalist. She decided to answer by coming on stage. As a mark of respect, everyone stood up. After she replied, Siddharth told her, “Yesterday, Abhijeet Parmar and I spoke for a long time. Both of us are emotional and we spoke about you a lot. You said something to me and Abhijeet, which I’ll share with you all later. But from my side and everyone else on this stage, thank you so much for the permission to do this. We would not have done that without you.”

Alka Ahuja smiled and stated, “I don’t have any videos of Ajay. At least, I have an image of Ajay now!” Hearing this, Siddharth had tears in his eyes.

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Siddharth came wearing a sling and he was asked about it. Earlier, the younger actors remarked that they had grown up watching Siddharth’s films and it became a joke. When Siddharth was asked about his hand, he quipped, “Bachpan se meri filmein dekhte aa rahe hai yeh log. Toh zaahir si baat hai kahin na kahin toh chot lagna hi hai. I am just kidding (smiles).”

He then explained how he got the part, “Oni and Abhijeet met me and we had a conversation. My first reaction was of hesitation. There’s a way our heroes are depicted in our entertainment and engagement, especially our martrys, who are not here to defend or accept portrayals that you are portraying for them. It’s little difficult for me and it's easier for me to play a fictional character. Secondly, the moment we know someone is a martyr, we tend to sterilise them. We tend to whitewash them. None of us is like that. Heroes don’t look like heroes. They are heroes because of their actions.”

He added, “I didn’t want to do injustice to somebody’s memory. So, I had a lengthy discussion with Abhijeet, Oni, Kushal and everybody else who made the show. We ensured that we always stayed true to the integrity of a great man’s memory and a soldier’s story. Also, I asked only one question after that – ‘Did she (Alka Ahuja) allow it?’” Yet again, Siddharth got teary-eyed.

He still didn’t answer what happened to his hand and the journalist let it pass. However, one mediaperson shouted and asked, “Aapke haath ko kya hua?”. Siddharth replied, “It's just due to a small operation. It's regular wear and tear. Old age bolte hai isko!”

He then made the situation light and made another joke about younger actors watching since childhood. He turned to Adil Hussain and remarked, “I want to pass on the compliment and favour. I have grown up watching Adil sir! And you have done very selective work; so, I have grown up very slowly!”

Operation Safed Sagar releases on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi taken to safety after falling ill at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest

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