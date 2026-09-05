Akshay Kumar recalled a funny incident from Tashan as Saif Ali Khan confirmed his romance with Kareena Kapoor began during the film’s 2008 shoot.

Akshay Kumar recalls catching Saif Ali Khan outside Kareena Kapoor’s room during Tashan shoot; quips “he had come to wake her up to go for a jog”

Akshay Kumar recalled a funny incident involving Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from the sets of Tashan when the two actors appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. The anecdote came up while host Amitabh Bachchan asked Saif about the beginning of his relationship with Kareena.

Akshay Kumar recalls catching Saif Ali Khan outside Kareena Kapoor’s room during Tashan shoot; quips “he had come to wake her up to go for a jog”

During their conversation, Bachchan asked Saif whether his romance with Kareena began while they were shooting for Tashan in 2008.

He asked, “The love story between you and your wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is this true?”

Saif confirmed it, replying, “Yes, sir.”

Bachchan then turned to Akshay, who was also part of Tashan, and asked whether he had witnessed some of the early moments of Saif and Kareena’s relationship.

Akshay Kumar recalls Saif Ali Khan’s ‘jog’ excuse

Akshay recalled that he would wake up around 4:30 am while shooting for the film, with Kareena’s room located right next to his. He remembered one particular morning when he saw Saif stepping out of Kareena’s room.

Akshay said, “So sir, I used to wake up at 4:30 in the morning. Kareena’s room was right next door. One day, suddenly this door opened, and this gentleman (Saif) came out. Then I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Nothing, we are both going for a jog.’”

Saif played along with the explanation during the KBC episode and repeated, “Yes! Early morning jog.”

Akshay then added to the joke, saying, “So he had come to wake her up to go for a jog.” The anecdote left both Saif and Bachchan amused.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tashan connection

Saif and Kareena worked together in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan, which released in 2008. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

Saif and Kareena eventually married in 2012 and have since welcomed two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Over the years, both actors have spoken about their relationship and their early days together.

The KBC 18 appearance came as Saif and Akshay promoted Haiwaan, which marks their reunion with director Priyadarshan. The upcoming film brings the actors together on screen years after their earlier collaborations.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shailaja Desai Fenn says Haiwaan is a thriller and also a “family entertainer”; reveals it has been shot in challenging conditions: “CSMT-Churchgate shoot had 500 extras, rain machines and both Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan…It was QUITE a sight!”

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