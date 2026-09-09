The casting of Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming period biopic Kamal Aur Meena has been a subject of speculation for several months, with Kiara Advani’s name being linked to the role of legendary actor Meena Kumari. While the filmmaker has not yet revealed the identities of his actors, he has confirmed that the principal cast has been finalised.

Siddharth P Malhotra CONFIRMS Meena Kumari’s biopic leads are finalised, keeps names under wraps

Malhotra, who directed Maharaj (2024), is gearing up to tell the story of Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s relationship in Kamal Aur Meena. Speaking to Mid-Day, the director confirmed that his leads have already agreed to be part of the project.

“I have put together my cast. They have said yes,” said Malhotra. He explained that finalising the actors was a lengthy process, largely because the scale and subject of the film required established names. “It’s Meena Kumari’s story officially. If you don’t get stars, you won’t be able to mount the film,” he added.

The filmmaker has not confirmed whether Kiara will portray Meena Kumari, despite the ongoing reports linking her to the role. The identity of the actor playing Kamal Amrohi has also been kept under wraps.

Kamal Aur Meena demands a large-scale production

With the casting reportedly locked, Malhotra’s immediate priority is securing the finances for the ambitious project. The filmmaker acknowledged that recreating the world associated with Meena Kumari will require considerable resources.

“The film requires us to put up the Pakeezah [1972] and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam [1962] set. Plus, [we need] the songs’ rights. So, automatically the bar is high,” he said.

Kamal Aur Meena will be produced by Bilal Amrohi and will explore the relationship between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi. The project is expected to revisit an important chapter in the life of one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated performers.

Meanwhile, Malhotra is currently occupied with promoting Shaque: Trust No One. The Netflix series stars Parineeti Chopra in her OTT debut and is scheduled to begin streaming on September 24, 2026.

Also Read: Pakeezah 4K Restoration to premiere at Festival Lumière and BFI London Film Festival; Meena Kumari classic gets new lease of life

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