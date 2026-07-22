Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi says, “This film is not meant to earn Rs. 200 cr…jo filmein DISASTER banti hai, uska intention blockbuster banna hota hai!”; jokes, “Aaj media ne bol diya ki main A-lister hoon!”

Director Amit Rai, his son and child actor Maahi Rai, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Shreedhar Dubey and Vijay Mishra, along with the dogs Oscar and Bruno, attended the trailer launch of Ohh My Dog at a multiplex in Mumbai. Pankaj Tripathi has limited screen time and yet is promoting the film extensively. He spoke about it and raised laughs.

Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi says, “This film is not meant to earn Rs. 200 cr…jo filmein DISASTER banti hai, uska intention blockbuster banna hota hai!”; jokes, “Aaj media ne bol diya ki main A-lister hoon!”

Pankaj was asked how important this support from A-listers is for such special films. Pankaj began by saying, “Am I an A-lister?” When the journalist replied in the affirmative, he joked, “Arre waah! Phir toh kar diya support (laughs)! Aaj media ne bol diya ki main A-lister hoon!”

On a serious note, he stated, “This is genuinely the reason why I am a part of the film. The stars of the film are the (two dogs) followed by the child actor. The third star is Amit Rai, the creator of this film.”

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “I decided to give all support to the film. I am here today, though I have limited screen time. But such films need support from us and from the media as well. This film is not meant to become a blockbuster or to earn Rs. 200 crores. We just hope it recovers its cost and interest and touches the heart of the people. Yeh iss film ka actual collection hai.”

Pavan Malhotra added, “If it earns Rs. 200 crore, we have no problem!” Pankaj replied to this statement, “Yes, but that's not the intention of the film. Uss intent se nahin bani hai ki blockbuster bane. Jo disaster banti hai, uska intention blockbuster banna hota hai. Isme aisa kuch nahin hai.”

Ohh My Dog releases in cinemas on July 31.

Also Read: Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi explains why he calls dogs ‘Shvaan’: “Kutton ko Hindi cinema ne gaali bana diya hai”; adds, “I also see people who are such big animal lovers that they start HATING humans…there has to be a balance”

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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