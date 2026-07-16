Amit Rai reveals why Pankaj Tripathi did Ohh My Dog without charging a fee: “He believed in the story”

After the heartwarming response to the teaser of Ohh My Dog, filmmaker Amit Rai has revealed an inspiring behind-the-scenes story about the film. The director shared that acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi agreed to be a part of the project without charging any fee, as he had complete faith in both the story and the filmmaker.

Amit Rai reveals why Pankaj Tripathi did Ohh My Dog without charging a fee: “He believed in the story”

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog features Pankaj Tripathi along with Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, and Vijay Mishra. The film explores the special bond between humans and dogs, and its teaser has already resonated emotionally with audiences.

Amit Rai and Pankaj Tripathi, who earlier worked together on the successful Oh My God 2, have reunited for Ohh My Dog, brought together by their shared passion for meaningful and impactful storytelling.

Speaking about Pankaj Tripathi’s involvement in the film, Amit Rai said, “When I narrated the story of Ohh My Dog to Pankaj ji, he immediately connected with its heart and soul. He felt strongly about the film’s message and believed it deserved to reach a wide audience. It was entirely his decision to be a part of the project without charging any fee. I am deeply grateful for his faith in the story and his unwavering support. Actors who place the subject and its impact above everything else are rare, and working with him has been truly enriching.”

Beyond being a family entertainer, Ohh My Dog tells an emotional story centered on love, loyalty, compassion, and peaceful coexistence. Through the heartwarming friendship between a child and a dog, the film seeks to highlight the importance of kindness, empathy, loyalty, and unconditional love.

Pankaj Tripathi’s decision to join the film without accepting a fee reflects his faith in stories that carry meaningful messages and his support for cinema that has the potential to inspire audiences, evoke emotions, and create a lasting impact.

Also Read : Ohh My Dog Teaser Out Now: Amit Rai’s emotional family entertainer featuring over 250 dogs; releasing July 31

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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