The actor gives fans a glimpse of her home fitness routine while the rainy weather steals the spotlight in her latest social media update.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently gave fans a peek into her fitness routine with a social media post that combined exercise with a touch of monsoon humour. While sharing photographs from a workout session at home, the actor also acknowledged how the rainy weather outside made it difficult to stay focused, striking a relatable chord with many of her followers.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares monsoon workout post, jokes, “Work from home, they said”

The post featured Nushrratt working out from the comfort of her home, with the monsoon creating a picturesque backdrop beyond her balcony. The actor was seen performing a series of exercises, including weight training, squats and stretching, before taking a quiet break to admire the view outside.

For her workout session, Nushrratt opted for a practical yet vibrant athleisure look. She wore a white sports top paired with bright red shorts and matching sneakers, keeping the ensemble comfortable for an indoor fitness routine.

However, it was the caption accompanying the post that drew the most attention. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Work from home, they said," playfully hinting that the lush greenery, cloudy skies and rain-soaked surroundings outside her home were proving to be a welcome distraction from the day's routine.

The serene monsoon setting featured dense greenery, overcast skies and a calm cityscape, creating an atmosphere that many social media users found instantly relatable during the ongoing rainy season. Fans responded to the post by appreciating both the scenic backdrop and the actor's light-hearted take on balancing work, fitness and moments of relaxation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)



Nushrratt Bharuccha has often used social media to offer glimpses into her everyday life beyond film sets. From travel diaries and fitness updates to fashion moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, the actor regularly shares personal moments that give followers a look at her interests away from the screen.

Her latest update is another example of that candid approach, blending a workout session with a slice of everyday life. While the focus of the post remained on staying active, the monsoon backdrop became an equally noticeable element, with many fans relating to the temptation of pausing work to enjoy the season.

As the rains continue across several parts of the country, Nushrratt's latest post serves as a reminder that even amid busy schedules, a brief pause to appreciate the changing weather can make for a refreshing break before getting back to work.

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