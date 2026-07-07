Ameesha Patel recently shared interesting anecdotes about working with Bollywood brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, describing the two actors as complete opposites despite belonging to the same family. During her appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 5, the actress reflected on her experiences with Sunny in Gadar and Bobby in Humraaz, offering fans a glimpse into their contrasting personalities.

Ameesha Patel opens up about working with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol; says, “They’re two extremes”

When host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her how it differed working with the Deol brothers, Ameesha explained that Sunny Deol was reserved, caring and highly protective during the making of Gadar. She fondly recalled how he always looked out for her on set and ensured she felt safe throughout the shoot.

“Sunny ji is very shy, but he was very open with me. He was very protective. If something happened to me, he used to come and stand before me, and I think that’s one of the reasons Gadar continues to remain so special,” she shared.

In contrast, Ameesha described Bobby Deol as someone with a fun-loving and carefree personality who enjoys joking around and keeping the atmosphere light on set.

“Bobby, on the other hand, is chilled and outgoing. He’ll party with you, joke with you and say, ‘Do you really want me to give a shot? I have to play cards, I have to go home. I haven’t gone to the loo. I’m very troubled.’ He’s very relaxed and amazing,” she said.

Summing up the difference between the siblings, the actress remarked, “They’re two extremes, like the North Pole and the South Pole.”

Ameesha also recounted a memorable incident from the shooting of the 2002 thriller Humraaz at Jaipur Fort. She revealed that the phenomenal success of Gadar had left such a deep impact on audiences that they struggled to separate her on-screen pairing with Sunny Deol from reality.

Recalling the incident, she said, “As soon as Bobby had to hug me for a climax scene, the crowd started shouting, ‘Leave her! She belongs to your brother. Tara Singh brought her back from Pakistan, don’t touch her!’ We had to calm everyone down and explain that it was just a film shoot. Eventually, we completed the scene without hurting anyone’s sentiments.”

The actress added that collaborating with the Deol family has always been a rewarding experience and that she has cherished every opportunity to work with them.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen reprising her beloved character Sakeena in Gadar 2. The film reunited her with Sunny Deol and went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes of 2023, further cementing the enduring popularity of their iconic on-screen pairing.

Also Read : India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Ameesha Patel reveals Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fans threatened to slit their wrists if she didn’t marry Hrithik Roshan

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