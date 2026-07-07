Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra’s enduring advice on family, opens up about Sunny and Bobby Deol: “Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance”

Hema Malini has shared new details about the last message her husband, actor Dharmendra, left her, revealing that his recurring message in his final years centred on keeping the family united.

Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra’s enduring advice on family, opens up about Sunny and Bobby Deol: “Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance”

A final message rooted in family

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Malini recalled that Dharmendra consistently spoke about prioritising family above all else. “Dharam ji would always say, be with the kids as much as possible. Spend time with the children, with the family. He always said, be united with the family, that is very important in today’s times, which doesn’t really happen now. These days, kids go their separate ways,” she said.

Asked specifically about the final message he left her with, Malini said it reflected the values he had always lived by. “This is exactly what he said, ‘Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance,’” she shared.

Dharmendra and Malini married in 1980 and are parents to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Before marrying Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta.

Addressing the bond with Sunny and Bobby

Malini also addressed speculation around tension within the Deol family, dismissing suggestions of a rift. “They are very sweet. Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don’t do any publicity but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family,” she said.

Remembering Dharmendra

When asked to share something about Dharmendra that admirers may not have known, Malini said, “What do I say about such a great human being? Words fall short,” before adding, “He was always rooted.”

Dharmendra died in November 2025 at the age of 89. Following his death, the Deol family held a memorial service in Mumbai, which Malini and her daughters did not attend, instead organising a prayer meeting at their home on the same day. A separate prayer meeting was later held in Delhi in his memory.

Also Read: Hema Malini to sing live for the first time at Diamond Jubilee charity concert in aid of CINTAA

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