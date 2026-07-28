The actress-dancer shared a BTS video from the wrap of ‘Siir Siir’, thanking her long-time team as she reflected on her work.

Nora Fatehi turns emotional while looking back at her producer journey after FIFA World Cup Music Project: “It was hard and it was scary”

Nora Fatehi has taken a moment to reflect on her journey as a producer following the completion of the FIFA World Cup music project ‘Siir Siir’. The actress, dancer, and singer shared an emotional behind-the-scenes video from the final day of the shoot, opening up about the challenges she faced while taking on a new role behind the camera and expressing gratitude to her team for their continued support.

Nora Fatehi turns emotional while looking back at her producer journey after FIFA World Cup Music Project: “It was hard and it was scary”

In the video shared on social media, Nora is seen celebrating the completion of the project with her crew, with the candid moments capturing the emotions that followed the wrap of the ambitious international production. Alongside the video, she penned a heartfelt note describing the experience as one of the most meaningful milestones of her career.

She wrote, “I've been wanting to share this moment with all of you… one of the most wholesome moments with my team! The moment we wrapped up the shoot for Siir Siir .. tears of joy and gratitude.. why? Because as a producer I felt so overwhelmed with pride and joy.. I had the courage to step up into my career as a producer and finance my vision and it all started with Pepeta and today I managed to produce the World Cup music project! It was hard and it was scary! But thanks to my Incredible team who have stood by me for almost 9 years! I wouldn’t be able to do it without them! We have grown so much together! Thank you for standing by me and believing in me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



The post offered fans a glimpse into Nora's journey beyond performing, highlighting the creative and financial responsibilities she undertook as a producer. She also acknowledged the contribution of her team, crediting their support and belief in her vision over the past nine years.

Nora's producing journey began with ‘Pepeta’, a music video that marked her first step into production. Since then, she has expanded her creative involvement, culminating in ‘Siir Siir’, the FIFA World Cup music project that brought together artists and audiences on a global platform.

Her latest social media post has been met with positive reactions from fans, many of whom praised her honesty about the risks and challenges involved in pursuing a new direction in her career. The emotional note also highlighted the importance of teamwork and perseverance in bringing large-scale creative projects to fruition.

With ‘Siir Siir’ now complete, Nora Fatehi's reflection marks another milestone in her evolving career, showcasing her transition from performer to producer while sharing the personal journey behind one of her most significant international projects to date.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi becomes Stadium Captain at FIFA World Cup match in Toronto; interacts with FIFA President Gianni Infantino

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