Archana Puran Singh has opened up about a painful childhood memory from her school days, recalling an incident when she was just six years old. While she frequently shares fond memories of growing up in Dehradun through her YouTube vlogs, the actor recently spoke about a difficult experience involving strict disciplinary practices at her convent school.

Archana Puran Singh shares shocking first-grade memory of being caned by head nun: “She caned me 10 times on my hand”

During a conversation with Fever FM, Archana was asked whether she had ever been summoned to the principal’s office. Recalling the incident, she said, “I was caned when I was in first standard. I was taken to the head nun. It was a long cane and she called me ‘wicked child’ and she caned me 10 times on my hand. I was 6 years old. I don’t remember what I did but I only remember getting caned.”

She also described the discipline followed at her school, explaining that students were not made to perform punishments like becoming a ‘murga’. Instead, they were made to kneel outside their classrooms. “The nuns at our school wouldn’t say ‘bakra’ or ‘murga’ but we were told, ‘Kneel down, my wicked child’. So we would kneel down outside the class. It was very humiliating in a convent school because we were all supposed to be very good children. I loved my school but they had different rules,” she shared.

Speaking further, Archana revealed that despite being academically bright, she was known for her mischievous nature. She recalled that her teachers had high expectations for her and were disappointed when she chose acting as a profession. “I was a topper, a front bencher but I was also very naughty so my teachers would always say, ‘What a waste of your talent and ability.’ And when I became an actor, they said, ‘We thought you would become an IAS, IFS, but you became an actor. Your whole life has been destroyed now.’,” she remembered.

Archana spent her early years in Dehradun before moving to Delhi to study at Lady Shri Ram College. At the age of 18 or 19, she shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in films. She is currently promoting her Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Alongside acting, Archana has also built a strong presence on YouTube through her family vlogs, with her channel amassing around 1.29 million subscribers as of July 28.

Also Read : Archana Puran Singh reveals she received no film offers for 10 years after Bol Bachchan; says, “I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years”

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