Dancer and performer Nora Fatehi made her debut on TODAY, the American morning television show, performing the FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Siir Siir’ alongside Sanjoy live from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The performance adds to Fatehi’s ongoing association with the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project.

Nora Fatehi makes TODAY show debut, performs FIFA World Cup 2026 song ‘Siir Siir’ in New York

TODAY is broadcast nationally across the United States and is among the country’s longest-running morning television programs, reaching millions of viewers on weekdays. The show airs live each weekday morning and regularly features musical performances from its outdoor concert stage, which has previously hosted performers including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

‘Siir Siir’ was created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, and is part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring on the tournament’s official album alongside artists from varied musical backgrounds across the world. A significant portion of the crew involved in the song’s music video, including the choreographer, dancers and stylists, is Indian.

Fatehi previously performed during FIFA World Cup celebrations, where ‘Siir Siir’ gained wider recognition among audiences ahead of the tournament. Her appearance on TODAY marks her second association with the FIFA World Cup and extends her presence across multiple cultures and audiences, following a run of international performances tied to the tournament’s music programme.

She had earlier performed and sung at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, held on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, as part of the tournament’s official curtain-raiser programme.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi becomes the most Googled Bollywood artist worldwide following FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony performance

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