Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup fever, Nora Fatehi is once again making headlines for her connection with football's biggest stage. Over the years, she has become closely associated with FIFA. Specially this year, through her opening performance, her official FIFA World Cup song ‘Siir Siir’ breaking all records and fan-favourite anthem ‘Champions’. This time, however, it wasn't the action on the field that made the moment special. It was the love she received from Indian fans in Dallas that left her emotional.

Nora Fatehi says Indian fans supporting Morocco left her teary-eyed at FIFA World Cup: “They were cheering for Morocco and they hugged me”

Nora Fatehi said, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It beats seating at home and watching the game; this is a different experience. It’s such an unforgettable experience. I would never forget this. I actually have something to tell my kids in the future. I’ll be like, ‘Mommy went to the games and she sat in the front right next to the pitch and experienced history. Experienced something incredible. I would not trade this for the world. I really feel like I’m living, I legit feel like I’m living and I also wanna say something that made me extremely happy and brought tears to my eyes. I met so many Indians here in the stadium that were wearing the Moroccan jersey and they were cheering for Morocco and they came and they hugged me and they took pictures with me. I was just so proud. It was such a moment for me. I have no words to explain this but thank you guys. If you’re Indian and you’re here in Dallas supporting Morocco, I appreciate it. I thank you from my heart.”

Born to Moroccan roots and loved in India, Nora has always shared a special bond with both countries. Her emotional message from the stadium has struck a chord with fans, with many calling it one of her most heartfelt FIFA moments yet.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi makes TODAY show debut, performs FIFA World Cup 2026 song ‘Siir Siir’ in New York

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.