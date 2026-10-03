Nora Fatehi made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Christian Louboutin show, where she opted for a statement look that reflected the occasion’s fashion-forward setting. Her appearance also drew attention from fans, with videos from Paris capturing candid moments outside her hotel.

Nora Fatehi attends Christian Louboutin show at Paris Fashion Week in Mugler Ensemble

For the event, Nora wore a Mugler ensemble styled with a pair of bold red Christian Louboutin shoes and a matching red bag. The structured outfit, along with the coordinated accessories, added a sharp and contemporary touch to her overall look. She kept the styling focused on the outfit and accessories, allowing the Mugler ensemble and signature red Louboutin pieces to stand out.

Apart from her appearance at the show, Nora also became part of several fan interactions captured on video. Clips circulating online showed fans gathered outside her hotel in an attempt to meet her, take pictures and catch a glimpse of her. Some of the moments featured Nora interacting with the fans, adding a candid element to her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

The response from fans also reflected the attention Nora receives during her international appearances. Over the years, she has made appearances at various fashion and entertainment events outside India, while continuing to engage with her followers through social media and public appearances.

Her appearance at the Christian Louboutin show added another Paris Fashion Week moment to her recent fashion outings. From her Mugler ensemble and red Louboutin accessories to the fan interactions outside her hotel, Nora’s visit to Paris brought together her fashion appearance and moments with her followers.

Also Read : Nora Fatehi recalls moving to India at 22 to pursue Bollywood dreams: “You have to be fearless”

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