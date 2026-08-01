The singer-performer says her latest track is a celebration of music, dance and artistic freedom, while also shining a spotlight on dancers and performers through its music video.

Nora Fatehi is gearing up to add another energetic track to her growing music catalogue with the announcement of her new single, ‘Slay to the Rhythm’, from her EP Play. The global performer unveiled the upcoming song, which features vocals by Nora Fatehi and Ma3iz and has been composed by Sanjoy.

Nora Fatehi announces new single ‘Slay to the Rhythm’ from EP Play; says, “This is a summer banger”

The announcement comes after the positive response to her previous releases, ‘Champions’ and ‘Locked In’, both of which formed part of the same EP. Continuing the musical journey of ‘Play’, ‘Slay to the Rhythm’ promises an upbeat blend of dance, music and vibrant visuals. Since its first teaser was released, the track has generated excitement among fans, with many praising its lively aesthetic and infectious sound.

Sharing her thoughts on the new release, Nora described the song as a tribute to the universal language of music and dance. She said, "This is a summer banger. It's a tribute to music and dancers all around the world and to the power of rhythm, how it has connected people across the globe and opened so many doors for artists like me. It's a celebration of music and dance and how they give us the confidence to chase our dreams.”

She also highlighted the personal significance of the project, explaining how it reflects her evolution as an independent artist and producer. “This one is special for me! As an Independent artist and producer, this project marks my elevation as an artist musically. This song is about being FREE and celebrating music and dance! Both things that opened so many doors for me and connected me with all of you! Dance and music took me around the world and made the impossible possible! I hope this one inspires you to be free from the judgements of society and follow your heart always," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



Beyond its music, ‘Slay to the Rhythm’ also carries a message that is close to Nora's heart. The accompanying music video will feature dedicated end credits acknowledging every performer and dancer involved in the project, with each artist receiving individual screen time. The gesture aims to recognise the contributions of dancers and performers, who often remain behind the scenes despite playing a vital role in bringing large-scale music productions to life.

The release also aligns with Nora's ongoing #DanceWithNora initiative, which encourages aspiring dancers and performers from across the world to showcase their talent and gain greater visibility. Through the initiative and her independent international music projects, Nora has consistently worked towards promoting and celebrating the global dance community.

With ‘Slay to the Rhythm’, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her presence as a singer, performer and producer on the international stage. As the latest addition to her EP Play, the track is expected to further showcase her musical versatility while delivering another dance anthem for audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi turns emotional while looking back at her producer journey after FIFA World Cup Music Project: “It was hard and it was scary”

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