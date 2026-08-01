Arjun Kapoor has opened up about the personal changes that have reshaped his life over the past year, revealing that prioritising his mental and emotional wellbeing has become one of his biggest focus areas. The actor spoke about learning to set boundaries, making time for self-care, and why therapy has now become an essential part of his routine.

Arjun Kapoor calls therapy ‘non-negotiable’; says learning to say ‘no’ has transformed his life

Reflecting on his journey of self-improvement, Arjun shared that one of the most significant lessons he has learned is the importance of saying ‘no’ when something no longer aligns with his priorities. “You have to ask yourself whether it genuinely makes sense for you and whether it adds value to your life,” he stated.

The actor admitted that for nearly 15 years, he was driven by the desire to remain constantly occupied, often choosing quantity over quality when it came to work. Looking back, he acknowledged that his eagerness to stay busy influenced many of his professional decisions, leaving little room for rest or self-reflection.

“I always wanted to be busy,” he says, adding that the urge to keep working often meant accepting every opportunity that came his way. “Many decisions were simply based on having dates available. ‘Let’s do this. Let’s do that.’ I spread myself too thin and forgot to give myself time to recover and heal,” he mentioned.

A major turning point, according to Arjun, has been seeking professional support through therapy. The actor revealed that it has become an indispensable part of his life and something he never compromises on. “Therapy has become non-negotiable. I don’t miss a single session,” he stated plainly.

Along with therapy, Arjun shared that spending time with his loved ones, especially his friends and sister, as well as learning to enjoy his own company, has helped him find greater emotional balance. “I’m no longer afraid of silence or of sitting alone with my thoughts. I’ve found enough structure in that silence that it no longer feels uncomfortable,” he admitted.

The actor also revealed that travelling without work commitments has played a key role in his personal growth. Over the past year, he visited destinations including Amsterdam, Vienna, Venice, Goa, Alibaug, Vana in Dehradun, London and even extended his stay in Hong Kong after a work trip.

“Another big change has been travelling purely for myself,” he said and continued, “I even stayed back after work trips like Hong Kong. None of it was planned with any grand intention. I simply found myself travelling more without work dictating the schedule. That was new for me. Earlier, I never took holidays. Two or three days felt like a luxury because I always thought, ‘How can I take time off? I have to work.’ Now I can disappear for ten days if I want to.”

Arjun Kapoor's candid reflections offer a glimpse into the importance he now places on balance over business, signalling a shift towards a healthier and more mindful approach to both his personal and professional life.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor reflects on grief after mother Mona Kapoor’s death; says, “I escaped into work”

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