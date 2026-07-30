The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in the wee hours of the morning today. As expected, it has gone viral and has been trending. The same is the case with its actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, who are essaying the roles of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Ravana. Naturally, the trailer has given rise to a lot of opinions. One industry person who has shared his views on the trailer is the veteran Nitish Bharadwaj. The actor is known for his act as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s classic television show Mahabharat.

Nitish Bharadwaj advises Ranbir Kapoor to not do films like Animal after Ramayana: “Please do not pollute your vaani anymore”

Sharing his views on social media, Bharadwaj said that Ramayana has a major chance of winning the Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars. “My views on Ramayan trailer - 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFx & AI.” He also expressed his happiness at Hollywood Hans Zimmer collaborating for an Indian film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

Bharadwaj also praised Ranbir and said that he is now on par with Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar. But what stood out from this part of his post was him advising Ranbir to not do films like Animal after Ramayana. “RK, always loved you as an actor but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat’s heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess,” he said and added that he hopes that the audience accepts Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 will release during Diwali this year. The second part is scheduled to release during 2027 Diwali.

Also Read: Ramayana trailer FINALLY out: Sunny Deol missing but Yash AMAZES as Ravana; Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi IMPRESS in the grand 3D spectacle

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