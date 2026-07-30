Zee TV and Hindi Zee5 will host a centenary celebration in Mumbai on August 1, marking Essel Group’s completion of 100 years and the legacy that led to the launch of Zee TV in 1992. The event will be hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana and will bring together members of the creative community who have been part of Z’s journey over the decades.

Aparshakti Khurana to host Essel Group’s centenary celebration; Rakesh Bedi to attend

Teams behind several of Zee TV’s shows over the last three decades are expected to attend, along with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi and other artists associated with the network’s history. Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, will also be present. The evening is planned as a look back at Essel Group’s beginnings and the milestones that shaped India’s media and entertainment landscape.

Speaking about hosting the celebration, Aparshakti Khurana said, “My association with Zee is extremely close to my heart, and it’s a privilege to be part of an organisation that has played such an important role in shaping Indian entertainment. To now host a celebration marking 100 years of the Essel Group is truly an honour. I’m excited to be part of an evening that celebrates an extraordinary legacy and the incredible people who have shaped Indian entertainment over the decades.”

Sharing his excitement, Rakesh Bedi said, “I worked on television shows with Zee during the early years of my career, and those experiences remain very special to me. Being part of this centenary celebration is making me nostalgic. Looking back at how the network has grown over the years while continuing to entertain generations of audiences makes this occasion even more meaningful. I’m delighted to be a part of this historic celebration.”

Essel Group introduced Zee TV, India’s first private satellite television channel, followed by Zee News, the country’s first private news channel. Over three decades, Zee TV’s programming has contributed to India’s media and entertainment sector, creating opportunities across content, production and distribution.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana opens up about the emotion behind romantic track Manmohneya; says, “When the heart is struck with the right chord, it sings along”

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