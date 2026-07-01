Faissal Khan has apologised to Aamir Khan, his mother and sister for making their family dispute public. He said he regrets his past remarks.

Months after publicly accusing his family of confining him at home and disputing claims about his mental health, Faissal Khan has expressed regret over making the matter public. Ahead of Aamir Khan's wedding, the actor apologised to his mother, sister Nikhat Khan and brother Aamir Khan, saying he had gone too far while speaking about his personal experiences.

Faissal Khan apologises to Aamir Khan, mother and sister over past public remarks: “It was very wrong”

Faissal apologises to his mother, sister and Aamir Khan

Speaking on a podcast with Ujjawal Trivedi, Faissal admitted that taking the family dispute into the public domain was a mistake.

"I first want to apologize to my Ammi that I made the mistake of saying everything in public. I want to apologize to Ammi and Nikhat because a man tends to say it all, whatever he's been feeling and suppressing for all this while. I'd gone overboard with Nikhat and her husband Santosh Hegde, which I shouldn't have said at all. It was very wrong," he said.

Faissal also acknowledged that he had spoken harshly about Aamir Khan and expressed his desire to move forward.

"I've realised my mistake now, hence asking for forgiveness. I also said bad things about Aamir. I just want to continue with our decision to be on good terms going forward. I wish our relationship becomes even stronger," he added.

Faissal speaks again about his mental health

During the conversation, Faissal revisited the long-standing controversy surrounding his mental health, claiming that opinions within the family were divided.

"There are some members in the family who go with what the doctor said, but there are some who trust what I'm saying. My elder sister Nikhat has told me multiple times that I don't have schizophrenia. Ammi and Santosh have also said that," he claimed.

He further suggested that the diagnosis made during that period may have been incorrect.

"That was a different phase. When my family took me to the doctor, maybe their diagnosis was incorrect. When the court sent me to a government hospital, I got a clean chit there. It's possible that some doctors misled the family. I want my family to trust, believe, and understand me instead of bringing up bad blood from the past," Faissal said.

Background of the family dispute

Faissal's apology marks a notable shift from his earlier public stance. During his appearance on the Pinkvilla podcast, he had alleged that he was confined at home for over a year and was kept at Mumbai's JJ Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. Responding to those allegations, the Khan family released a detailed statement expressing distress over what they described as Faissal's "hurtful and misleading portrayal" of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, sister Nikhat Hegde and brother Aamir Khan.

The statement, signed by several members of the extended Khan family, including Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Kiran Rao, Mansoor Khan and Imran Khan, urged the media not to sensationalise what they described as a deeply private family matter.

Also Read: Faissal Khan drops explosive allegations against Aamir Khan and family: “They pressured me to marry my aunt”

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