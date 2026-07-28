Netflix unveils Best of the Best first look ahead of September premiere

Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming coming-of-age dance comedy film Best of the Best, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia in lead roles. Directed by Lena Khan and written by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj, the film is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on 18 September 2026.

Netflix unveils Best of the Best first look ahead of September premiere

Set against the highly competitive world of collegiate Bollywood-fusion dance, Best of the Best follows the journey of childhood best friends Maya and Anjali, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia, respectively. As they join UCLA’s competitive dance team and aim for the U.S. Championship, their friendship faces challenges amid the intense competition and unexpected hurdles along the way.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Hasan Minhaj, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, and Sasha Bhasin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Produced by Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj, and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films, the film also has Ellen H. Schwartz and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.

Talking about the storyline, Best of the Best revolves around two childhood friends who step into the competitive world of Bollywood-fusion dance at UCLA. However, their dream of winning the U.S. Championship takes them through a journey filled with rivalry, challenges, and personal growth.

Lena Khan serves as the director of the film, while Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj have penned the screenplay. The key cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj, along with additional appearances by Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, and Sasha Bhasin.

With its mix of friendship, dance, competition, and self-discovery, Best of the Best will begin streaming on Netflix from 18 September 2026.

Also Read : Netflix India delivers a record breaking half-year as Indian stories win audiences worldwide

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.