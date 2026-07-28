Shahana Goswami has once again spoken candidly about her views on love and relationships, sharing personal experiences from her teenage years. In a recent conversation with Break Through Moments, the actor reflected on how she understood relationships from a young age and revealed that she once found herself in love with two people at the same time.

Shahana Goswami reflects on loving two people at once during her teenage years: “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s so crazy’”

Shahana, who had previously spoken about being in an open relationship after her breakup with Milind Soman, said she has always been transparent about her naturally flirtatious personality. Recalling a relationship from when she was just 13 years old, she said, “When I was 13, I was in a long-distance relationship, and I told my boyfriend that I would always flirt with other people because that’s my nature. But that has nothing to do with you not being special. It’s just the way I relate to people.”

The actor further revealed that her understanding of love evolved early in life. Looking back at her school days, she admitted that she experienced romantic feelings for more than one person simultaneously. “I had multiple relationships even in school. I remember there was a phase when I felt like I was in love with two people, and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s so crazy.’ I was 14 at the time,” she shared.

Shahana also spoke about a relationship she was in before she began dating Milind Soman. She explained that despite having several relationships since childhood, she eventually realized she needed to focus on herself before committing to anyone else. “I was with a dear friend for a year or two. I had been in several relationships since childhood. Eventually, I told my then-boyfriend that this was a ‘me’ problem and that until I resolved it, nothing was going to work. I needed to spend time by myself and learn to love myself because I actively didn’t like myself. We broke up, and then, two weeks later, I got into a relationship with Milind. That relationship had a long history to it,” she said.

Shahana Goswami and Milind Soman were in a relationship for six years before parting ways in 2013. Despite their 21-year age difference, the actor has maintained that their bond was built on genuine love. Speaking earlier about their separation, she had said, “It’s just about timing. Till the very end, we were in love with each other. When you see that a relationship is not able to sync, you have to let it go.”

Milind Soman is now married to Ankita Konwar, while Shahana's recent reflections offer a candid glimpse into her evolving understanding of love, relationships, and the importance of self-acceptance.

Also Read : Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut recalls partying at Shahana Goswami’s house when Mahesh Bhatt broke the news of 26/11 attacks: “We wondered, ‘Should we go home or continue partying?’”

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