Former actor Raja Chaudhary, the ex-husband of television actress Shweta Tiwari, has made a series of allegations regarding her personal life during a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan. Speaking about the period when Tiwari was working on the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Raja claimed that she was involved in a relationship with her co-star Cezanne Khan.

Raja Chaudhary alleges Shweta Tiwari had affair with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan: “She lied about everything”

During the interview, Raja alleged that his suspicions about the two actors' relationship were based on incidents he claims to have witnessed at the time. "Not just Cezanne Khan. There are so many people. She had an affair with each and every person, I feel," he said. He went on to elaborate on his allegations, claiming that people close to them had also spoken to him about the matter. “What I saw at that time was totally proven... yaar (friend), she was working with him. She was staying in his house. Even a common friend of ours confessed that she used to come here with him. What else can a man believe, yaar? Even he himself said yes, that we're in a relationship. Teri himmat hai toh tu aaja mere ghar, Koliwada (If you have the courage, come to my house in Koliwada).”

Raja further claimed that although he confronted the situation, he did not pursue a confrontation. "Ab main ye ladai karne baithunga kya tere sath (Am I supposed to sit and fight with you over this now)... but she never accepted. She said, 'No, no, we're just good friends.'” Recalling a phone conversation that he alleged took place with Cezanne Khan, Raja said, "He said this on the phone. I said, 'Why are you doing this? Why are you spoiling this family?' Bola, 'what family? She's never with you. Since day 1, she's with me. You're just his unpaid boy.' He said that. Be happy the way you're."

Speaking further, Raja questioned what he described as inconsistencies in Tiwari's whereabouts during that period. "Bhai (brother), you say you're going for a shoot, and the next day newspapers say you're in Delhi opening some showroom. What all does this indicate? In a relationship, you're lying and relying on this person with whom you're working. Maybe she got unbalanced between reel and real life. She mixed her reel life into real and real into reel. Usne kya socha hoga usse better toh koi nahi janta (No one knows better than her what she must have been thinking)."

Claiming that he personally witnessed incidents that strengthened his suspicions, Raja added, "Ye aapne aankhon se dekha. Ye proven hai (I saw this with my own eyes. For me, it was proven)." He further recalled one such incident, "She claimed she's going to shoot. Uske gadi mein mera kuch saman rakha tha (Some of my belongings were in her car), I went to pick them up. I went to the set. She wasn't there. But after an hour, she is coming in his car, and her car is followed by his driver." Raja also described another instance, "Second, she said I'm in a dubbing. I went to the dubbing to surprise her or something. Dubbing people said she's not there. There is no dubbing today. Where's she then? She's with Cezanne." According to him, there were multiple such occasions. "Two-three incidents happened like this."

He concluded by reiterating his allegations and claiming that dishonesty had damaged their relationship, "‘Aur isse zyada kya (What more proof do you need)?’ and you're not saying I'm with him. I'm somewhere else. Pile of lying. She lied about everything." Looking back on that phase of his life, Raja added, "What all I can say... I don't even remember. It took me a lot of time to get rid of this thought."

As of now, neither Shweta Tiwari nor Cezanne Khan has responded publicly to Raja Chaudhary's latest allegations. Their response is awaited.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari quips Shweta Tiwari is in her “teenage era”: “She steals my face masks”

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