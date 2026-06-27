The filmmaker looks back at the timeless appeal of the 1980 musical thriller, whose songs, characters and storytelling continue to resonate across generations.

46 years of Karz: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s enduring legacy, says, “A film becomes a classic when it continues to live in the hearts of audiences”

Subhash Ghai's Karz has completed 46 years since its release, reaffirming its place among Hindi cinema's most celebrated classics. Released in 1980, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in pivotal roles, the musical thriller broke new ground with its reincarnation-based narrative, memorable soundtrack and stylish presentation, earning a lasting place in popular culture.

46 years of Karz: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s enduring legacy, says, “A film becomes a classic when it continues to live in the hearts of audiences”

Over the decades, Karz has continued to find audiences across generations, with its music, performances and storytelling remaining relevant long after its theatrical run. The film's blend of suspense, drama and music helped establish it as one of the defining films of its era and continues to influence mainstream Hindi cinema.

It is remembered for its gripping narrative as well as its iconic soundtrack composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Songs such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, and ‘Dard-E-Dil’ remain popular even today, while several sequences and dialogues from the film continue to be revisited by cinema lovers.

Marking the film's 46th anniversary, director Subhash Ghai reflected on what the film means to him and why he believes it has stood the test of time. “When we made Karz, we wanted to create a cinematic experience that audiences would carry with them beyond the theatre. The greatest reward is knowing that after 46 years, people still remember Ravi Verma, Kamini, the music, the emotions and the story. For me, a film becomes a classic when it continues to live in the hearts of audiences across generations, and Karz has been blessed with that love”, he said.

Since its release, Karz has grown beyond being remembered solely as a successful film. It is widely regarded for introducing a distinctive visual style, memorable character arcs and a narrative that blended commercial entertainment with emotional depth. Its influence can still be seen in contemporary filmmaking, particularly in the way music and suspense are woven into mainstream storytelling.

As Karz celebrates 46 years, the film continues to be revisited by audiences old and new, serving as a reminder of its enduring legacy. From its unforgettable soundtrack to its compelling story and iconic characters, Subhash Ghai's directorial remains one of the defining musical thrillers in Hindi cinema and continues to hold a special place in the memories of moviegoers.

Also Read: SHOCKING: When Rishi Kapoor asked Subhash Ghai, “Do you even have a sense of music?” – the Showman reveals at Karz screening at Red Lorry Film Festival

More Pages: Karz Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.