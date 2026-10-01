Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Sushmita Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, producers Nikhil Madhok, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, director Balaji Mohan and others attended the trailer launch of Nayyi Navelli at a multiplex in Mumbai. The event marked Yami’s first major public appearance after receiving the National Award, and the team ensured that the occasion was celebrated on a grand scale. A massive setup was created for the trailer unveiling, with around 250 dhols forming part of the special welcome for Yami. The idea was to create a festive atmosphere as the actress returned to a major public event following her National Award recognition.

Nayyi Navelli trailer launch: Sushmita Mukherjee tells Yami Gautam, “You have long arms like Lord Rama; it’s very lucky”

On stage, Sushmita Mukherjee said, “All of us, playing family members, were very coordinated. We kind of loved each other otherwise also. We had a great time. I would like to especially thank the producer and the entire cast and crew for this. This was unexpected. We have great hopes that this film will do wonderfully. We have Yami here, and I’ll like to share something about her. May I?”

Yami Gautam initially looked curious about what Sushmita was about to reveal. Moments later, she seemed to realize what was coming and quickly exclaimed, “No, no!” Sushmita first assured her she wouldn’t say it, but eventually shared the observation with the media.

Sushmita said, “I observed that she has long hands, which come up to her knees. Even Lord Rama had such long hands. It was called ‘ajanubahu’, which is very lucky. So, I shared that with her. She’s very shy. She confessed, ‘Yeh meri maa ne bhi kaha hain’! So, I guess we have great blessings for the whole cast and crew.”

Nayyi Navelli releases in cinemas on October 16.

Also Read: Nayyi Navelli trailer launch: Is Yami Gautam aiming for an Oscar after National Award win? Actress BREAKS silence, “Aapke sapne sirf aapko pata hone chahiye”

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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