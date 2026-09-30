Agastya Nanda has lent his voice to Project Hum’s latest promotional video, continuing his association with the Mumbai-based farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant. The actor has been a partner at Project Hum for the past four years, alongside Raghav, Jatin and Pragun.

The latest video centres on the people, memories and small moments that contribute to making a place feel like home. Through Agastya’s voiceover, the film explores the familiar feeling of returning to a place where there is always a table waiting for you.

Agastya Nanda voices Project Hum’s latest video on memories, people and home

Built around the idea of coming back to a familiar space, the video focuses on the sense of warmth and familiarity associated with Hum over the years. Rather than highlighting the restaurant solely as a dining destination, the film brings attention to the experiences and personal connections that develop around a shared table.

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Agastya’s involvement in the project marks another chapter in his ongoing association with Project Hum. Having been connected with the restaurant for four years, his latest contribution adds a personal voice to the story the brand seeks to tell through the video.

The project has been put together by a team comprising Executive Producers Aanya Jain and Meghna Sahgal, Producer Bherulal Prajapati, Creative Producer Vishwa Sankhe and Director Tanvi Ghosh. They have worked alongside the wider crew to bring the concept and visual narrative of the video together.

With its focus on familiarity, shared memories and the idea of having a place to return to, the latest video reflects the connection Project Hum aims to build around its space and community. Agastya’s voice serves as the narrative thread through the film, bringing together its central theme of finding comfort in a place that feels familiar.

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