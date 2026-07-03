The production is especially significant as Nawazuddin will share the stage with his daughter, who is making her acting debut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui announces theatre comeback with Naqaab; says, “Returning to the stage after nearly 25 years feels like coming home”

National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely admired for his versatile performances and dedication to his craft, is set to revisit the medium where his acting journey first began. After almost 25 years away from the stage, the acclaimed performer is making a long-awaited return to theatre with Naqaab, a play that marks a significant and deeply personal milestone in his career.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui announces theatre comeback with Naqaab; says, “Returning to the stage after nearly 25 years feels like coming home”

Having earned widespread acclaim through a range of critically appreciated and commercial films, Nawazuddin's return to theatre reflects his enduring connection with the art form that laid the foundation for his success.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Nawazuddin said, “Theatre is where I discovered myself as an actor. It taught me honesty, patience and the courage to stand in front of an audience with nothing but your craft. Returning to the stage after nearly 25 years feels like coming home.”

The production also carries special emotional significance as Nawazuddin will be performing alongside his daughter, who is taking her first steps into the world of acting.

Speaking about the experience, he said, “What makes this journey even more emotional is that I will be sharing the stage with my daughter as she begins her own acting journey. As a father, there couldn't be a prouder moment. I only hope the audience embraces her with the same love and generosity they have always shown me.”

Opening up about the play, Nawazuddin added, “Naqaab is a story filled with suspense, humour and surprises, and I can't wait to experience the magic of live theatre with everyone once again.”

For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose acting career took shape on the stage before he became one of Indian cinema's most respected performers, Naqaab represents far more than another project. It marks a heartfelt return to his roots, celebrates his lifelong passion for performance, and creates a memorable family milestone as he shares the stage with his daughter for the very first time. His comeback to theatre stands as a fitting full-circle moment in an extraordinary acting journey.

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