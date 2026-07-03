Disha Patani also opened up about being an introvert, saying her journey in the film industry has made her more resilient and grateful.

Disha Patani is enjoying the success of Welcome To The Jungle, but the actor says the film has given her a fresh perspective on comedy, making her realize that it is one of the most demanding genres for an actor. While audiences often perceive comedy as effortless entertainment, Disha believes it requires immense skill and precision to make people laugh naturally.

Disha Patani reveals comedy is the toughest challenge; says, “I’ve also learned a lot just by watching actors on set”

In a coversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “Making people laugh is much harder than it looks. The challenge is to make it look effortless and natural.” She credits her co-stars, including Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever and Arshad Warsi, for helping her better understand the nuances of comic timing. “I’ve also learned a lot just by watching actors on set — Akshay (Kumar) sir, Johnny (Lever) sir and Arshad (Warsi). Observing them really helped me understand comedy as a genre better,” she shared.

The actor also describes being part of such a large ensemble cast as a memorable experience. “It’s not every day that you get to be part of a film with such a huge ensemble cast and so many talented people coming together. I love comedy, and the scale of this film was something that really excited me,” Disha says. She adds that she has never viewed acting as a competition, explaining, “As an actor, I don’t think you focus on competing or proving yourself. You focus on your character, do your best, and trust that if you’re sincere, your work will connect with the audience.”

Having made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, Disha has steadily built a diverse filmography with projects like Malang, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha and Kalki 2898 AD. While she has earned recognition for glamorous roles and action entertainers, she says her off-screen personality is quite different.

Despite her strong social media presence, Disha reveals that she is naturally introverted. “It hasn’t always been easy, and there have been a lot of challenges along the way, but every experience has taught me something valuable. Being an introvert, it’s not always easy to put yourself out there, but I think that’s part of the process. Looking back, I think the journey has made me stronger, more resilient and more appreciative of every opportunity,” she said.

The actress also admits that she feels most connected to subtle, emotionally grounded characters. “The more quiet, simple and emotionally grounded characters are probably closest to who I am in real life. I’m actually quite reserved and prefer letting my work speak for itself,” she explained.

In Welcome To The Jungle, Disha also featured in the recreated version of the iconic song 'Uncha Lamba Kad', originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Welcome (2007). Acknowledging that comparisons with Katrina were expected, she says, “Comparisons are inevitable, but our intention was to celebrate a much-loved iconic song and present it in a fresh avatar.”

On the work front, Disha will next star in Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shabana Azmi. Calling it an honour to join the beloved franchise, she said, “The music of Awarapan (2007) has stayed with audiences, and to be part of a film that carries so much emotion and nostalgia is a privilege. I’ve always admired Shabana ma’am. Her dedication and command over her craft are inspiring. Even Emraan has such a strong understanding of cinema.”

As for her future aspirations, Disha is eager to expand her acting repertoire by taking on darker and more layered characters. “I’d love to do a psychological thriller or an intense character-driven drama, or even action dramas,” she concluded.

Also Read : Welcome To The Jungle Day 7 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 5 cr. on Thursday; nears Rs. 100 cr.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.