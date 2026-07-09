National Award winner Kriti Sanon reflects on the difference between being an actor and producer: “As a producer, the responsibility is much bigger”

National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon, who has been receiving praise for her portrayal of Ally in Cocktail 2, has spoken about the difference between being an actor and a producer.

National Award winner Kriti Sanon reflects on the difference between being an actor and producer: “As a producer, the responsibility is much bigger”

Sanon said the two roles came with different levels of responsibility. She said, “As an actor, I carry less responsibility because my focus is on my performance. I have to do my job well, but the film’s success or failure does not depend on me alone.”

Elaborating on her journey as a producer, she said, “As a producer, the responsibility is much bigger. It begins with an idea that you believe has the potential to become a great story. From developing the script and casting to shooting, music and the final edit, you are involved in every stage of the filmmaking process to tell the story in the best possible way. When the film is finally released, there is a lot of nervousness about how the audience will receive it. But it is also far more fulfilling because you have contributed to every part of the journey.”

Sanon entered film production in July 2023 with the launch of her independent production banner, Blue Butterfly Films, which she co-founded with her sister Nupur Sanon. The banner’s first project was Do Patti, a mystery thriller released on Netflix in October 2024, which Sanon co-produced with Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures.

Sanon continues to balance acting with producing, with Cocktail 2 currently running in theatres after its June 19, 2026 release. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

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