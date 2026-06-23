Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa launch: Farah Khan on why Dilip won’t participate: “Netflix can’t afford him…if he appears on the show, my YouTube channel will shut down!”

Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. At the launch, they surprised the attendees by unveiling three inmates from the show – Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela "Pam" Serena. As expected, Riteish and Farah raised lot of laughs.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa launch: Farah Khan on why Dilip won’t participate: “Netflix can’t afford him…if he appears on the show, my YouTube channel will shut down!”

The host asked Farah, “How worried should inmates be of you?” Farah, in her style, retorted, “As worried as Shirish (hubby Shirish Kunder) is of me!” Ritesh laughed as he remarked, “So this proves that Shirish is an inmate in their house!”

Farah Khan added, “Ritiesh is like my brother and he's not as irritating as my real brother (Sajid Khan)! I am going to have a great time. His sense of humour is 100 times more evil than what he projects to the world.”

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip have become a force to reckon with. A journalist asked if he’ll be a part of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Farah Khan jokingly asked, “Monika, can Netflix afford Dilip?”

She then said, “Ekta will decide. But I can assure you that Dilip's food will be served everyday on the sets of Lock Upp.”

Another journalist asked how she would punish Dilip if he appeared on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Farah Khan said, “He can't appear on Lock Upp. Warna mere ghar pe khana kaun banayega? My YouTube channel will shut down. Uski saza main usko ghar pe deti hoon!”

Farah also remarked that all directors have a jailer in them, “Riteish has been an actor, but now, he has directed two blockbuster movies. I have been a director for many years. Keeping people in check comes naturally to me. Now that he's a director, uske andar ka jailer ab bahar aayega. When you're on set, you're literally a jailer because you're controlling everything there. You're putting people in their places, whether they are stars or technicians. Toh woh wala side mera bahut jaldi nikalta hai bahar.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa starts from June 27 on Netflix.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa launch: Ram Kapoor makes a SHOCKING revelation, “Riteish Deshmukh has seen me without a chaddi!”; Riteish jokes, “It’s my life’s BIGGEST sazaa”

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