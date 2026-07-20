Kartik Aaryan's first National Film Award has received a heartfelt endorsement from the man whose inspiring life he portrayed on screen. After the actor won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion, Murlikant Petkar shared a congratulatory note celebrating the achievement.

Murlikant Petkar congratulates Kartik Aaryan on National Award win for Chandu Champion: “Truly well deserved”

Kartik shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam. The award marked a major milestone in Kartik's career, with the actor later saying on social media that he was "still processing" the moment and that a long-held dream had finally come true.

Murlikant Petkar congratulates Kartik Aaryan

In a joint social media post shared by Murlikant Petkar and his daughter-in-law Rakhi Arjun Petkar, the Paralympic champion praised Kartik's performance and dedication.

The note read: "What a moment of pride and joy! Immensely proud of Actor Kartik Aaryan for winning the Best Actor Award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his outstanding performance in Chandu Champion. This recognition is truly well deserved and a powerful testament to his dedication, passion, and relentless hard work."

The post further added: "Kartik has not only delivered a remarkable performance, but has also inspired countless fans and aspiring actors with his commitment to the craft. This win marks a significant milestone in his journey, and it feels like just the beginning."

Congratulating the actor on the achievement, the note continued: "Congratulations, Kartik Aaryan, on this incredible achievement. Here's to many more awards, unforgettable performances, and continued success in the years ahead."

Praise for Kabir Khan and the team

Murlikant Petkar also acknowledged director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for bringing his story to the screen: "Heartfelt congratulations as well to Kabir Khan Sir for so beautifully writing, directing, and bringing this inspiring story to life, and to Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the entire team at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment for backing such a remarkable film. Chandu Champion is not just a movie; it is a celebration of grit and excellence, and this recognition makes the moment even more special for everyone involved."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (@murlikantpetkar)

Kartik's first National Award

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of the decorated athlete earned him his maiden National Film Award, making it one of the biggest highlights of the 72nd National Film Awards. The recognition also added another milestone to the film, which was widely appreciated for bringing Petkar's extraordinary journey to the big screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Onir “DISHEARTED” with 72nd National Awards winners, says All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies and others deserved recognition

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.