25 Years of Gadar: Sunny Deol signed the film after hearing THIS explosive ‘pro-dowry’ Lahore dialogue; but makers deleted it; was finally used in Gadar 2

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001) has completed 25 years, yet fascinating new trivia about the iconic film continues to emerge and surprise readers. Bollywood Hungama came across one such little-known detail in the July 14, 2001 issue of Komal Nahta’s Film Information magazine.

25 Years of Gadar: Sunny Deol signed the film after hearing THIS explosive ‘pro-dowry’ Lahore dialogue; but makers deleted it; was finally used in Gadar 2

According to a snippet published in that issue, the scene where Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) arrives to take Sakina (Ameesha) and has his first confrontation with Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri) was quite powerful, and the impact would have been even greater with the original dialogue. The dialogue Tara Singh was supposed to utter was, “Baap ban ke beti ko vida kar do. Nahin to saare Lahore ko dahej mein lekar jaaoonga”.

According to the article, “the makers decided not to use it for fear of inviting the wrath of a minority community and also for fear of it sounding pro-dowry”. Hence, the modified dialogue, which made it to the final cut, was “Baap ban kar beti ko vida kar dijiye. Isi mein sabki bhalaai hai. Warna aaj yeh jatt bigad gaya, toh saikdon ko le marega”.

Komal Nahta wrote in the article that it was the original dialogue that inspired Sunny Deol to sign the film at once.

Interestingly, 22 years later, the dialogue was finally used in the sequel, Gadar 2 (2023). In a scene of the party of Pakistani armymen and their families, a character named Noor (Bhakti Rathod) reads a quote published about Tara Singh in an Indian newspaper. It said, “Damad hai woh Pakistan ka. Usse nariyal do, teeka lagao. Warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore la jaayega”.

About Gadar

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha tells the story of Tara Singh, who is devastated by the death of his family while they were trying to escape from Pakistan in September 1947. Tara, based in Amritsar, goes on a rampage as a revenge but stops when he spots Sakina, whom he had formed a bond with a few months ago. Sakina’s families boards the train to Lahore while she is left behind. Tara saves her and hosts her in his house. Sakina’s family is presumed dead and as she spends time with Tara, she falls in love with him. Both get married and have a son, Charanjeet aka Jeete.

Six years later, they learn that Sakina’s father, Ashraf Ali, and most of the family survived and are settled in Lahore. Tara, Sakina and Jeete decide to visit them, but Ashraf Ali’s sinister plans prevent Tara and Jeete from flying to his country. He forces Sakina to marry a Pakistani officer, much to her refusal. This is when Tara, Jeete and Darmiyaan (Vivek Shauq) illegally enter Pakistan to rescue Sakina.

Also Read: Sunny Deol BREAKS silence on being credited as ‘Dharmendra’s son’ in Ikka: “Wherever I go, that’s what people say, ‘Dharmendra ka beta hai’”

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