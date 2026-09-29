After her Cannes appearance, the actress is gearing up for another international fashion outing as she continues to expand her presence across cinema and fashion.

Mrunal Thakur is set to make her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2026, adding another international fashion appearance to her growing list of global outings. The actress has already left Mumbai for Paris and is expected to make her presence felt at the fashion event, following her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mrunal Thakur makes Paris Fashion Week debut 2026; actress set to bring her style to the global stage

Over the past few years, Mrunal has increasingly explored different sides of fashion, moving between contemporary silhouettes and more traditional Indian looks. Her Paris Fashion Week debut comes with anticipation around what she will bring to the French capital, particularly after several notable red-carpet appearances that have seen her experiment with varied aesthetics.

The actress has developed a fashion repertoire that ranges from structured contemporary ensembles to Indianwear-led looks, allowing her to shift between different styles depending on the occasion. Her upcoming Paris appearance will mark another international platform where her fashion choices are likely to draw attention alongside her ongoing work in the entertainment industry.

Mrunal’s global fashion outings also come as her acting career continues to span multiple film industries. She first gained recognition through television before transitioning to films, with projects such as Love Sonia and Super 30 bringing her wider attention. She subsequently expanded her work into Telugu cinema, starring in films including Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

On the film front, Mrunal is set to headline the courtroom psychological thriller Pooja Meri Jaan. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz and is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026.

She is also attached to the pan-Indian action film Raaka, adding a commercial project to her upcoming lineup. The combination of character-driven films and larger-scale productions continues to define the range of projects associated with the actress.

As Mrunal arrives in Paris for her first Fashion Week appearance, the focus now shifts to the looks she will bring to the event. Following her Cannes outing, her Paris debut adds another international chapter to her evolving fashion presence while she continues to balance her work across the entertainment space.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur celebrates Marathi Film Gondhal as India’s official Oscar entry for 2027; says, “What a moment of pride”

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