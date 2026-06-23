Actor Mouni Roy recently addressed the criticism and online backlash she faced after taking on the role of Varun Dhawan’s mother in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actress revealed that while some people questioned her decision to portray a mother on screen, she never viewed the role through the lens of age or image and instead focused on the character and the story being told.

Mouni Roy reacts to backlash over playing Varun Dhawan’s mother in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: “If the role is good, I don’t care”

Speaking about the reactions she received, Mouni shared that several people advised her against accepting the role, suggesting that playing a mother at this stage of her career could affect her image. However, the actress said she was never concerned about such perceptions and believed the part was an important one within the narrative.

Reflecting on the criticism, Mouni said, “People told me, ‘Why are you playing Varun Dhawan’s mother? Are you mad?’” She added that the comments did not influence her decision and that she remained committed to doing what she felt was right as an actor.

The actress further explained that she has always prioritized performance-driven roles over concerns about screen image. According to her, an actor’s responsibility is to portray characters convincingly, regardless of their age or relationship to other characters in the film.

Mouni also emphasized that she has never allowed external opinions to dictate her career choices. Discussing her approach to acting, she said, “If the role is good, I don't care.” The actress maintained that meaningful characters and opportunities to perform are far more important than fitting into conventional expectations.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait. The comedy entertainer has generated significant buzz among audiences, with Mouni’s role becoming one of the talking points surrounding the film.

Despite the criticism, Mouni remains unfazed, viewing the role as an opportunity to challenge herself as a performer and demonstrate her versatility on screen.

Also Read : Ab Hoga Hisaab trailer out: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy lead revenge drama; Avinash Mishra makes OTT debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.