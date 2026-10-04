Mona Singh has begun shooting for her next film in the UK, continuing a busy year that has seen the actor take on multiple roles across different projects. After appearing in six distinct roles in 2026, Singh has now started work on another feature film.

Mona Singh shares first glimpse from her UK shoot; see post

The actor took to social media to share a glimpse from the film’s picturesque shooting location in the Cotswolds. Along with the post, Mona expressed her excitement about being part of the project and hinted at its unconventional approach to filmmaking. She captioned the post: "This project/movie feels special and unprecedented , its because we have thrown out the old rule book. #actorslife #cotswold #makingmovies #instamood #oct2026".

Her note suggests that the upcoming film will take a different approach to storytelling, moving away from conventional narrative formats. While details about the project are currently under wraps, her post offers a glimpse into the creative process behind the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

As per reports, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and features an ensemble cast of Indian and international actors, musicians and performers. The story is reportedly set in Britain in the early 1990s and explores the period when the UK Punjabi music movement was beginning to take shape.

The film is set against a time when a generation growing up between cultures was finding its voice through music and performance. The narrative reportedly traces this period through garages, backrooms, pirate radio stations and underground gigs, reflecting the emergence of a cultural movement that would go on to shape the experiences of a generation.

With production now underway in the Cotswolds, further details about the cast, storyline and release plans are awaited.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Bahl’s next stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mona Singh, Alizeh Agnihotri; based on the explosive rise of Punjabi music in 90s UK

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