Mona Singh has been seen in a series of films and shows featuring varied characters and storylines. Her recent projects include The Bads of Bollywood, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, Subedaar, Maa Ka Sum and Pritam Pedro, allowing the actress to take on different genres and explore a range of roles.

Mona Singh opens up on taking up multiple projects: “There’s a different side, a different shade and a different character altogether”

However, Mona revealed that the timing of these releases was not something she had planned. Speaking about her back-to-back projects, she said, “I had no idea. Honestly, I had no idea because, you see, I shot for Maa Ka Sum in 2024. And there were many other shows and movies that I shot for in 2023–24, and all have released back-to-back,” she shared.

For Mona, one of the key positives has been the opportunity to play different kinds of characters instead of being seen in similar roles. She said, “But what I was very, very happy about—and not scared about—was that I'm not going to repeat myself. You know, nobody's going to see the same me in every release or show or movie, which is very true. Yeah. There's a different side. There's a different shade and there's a different character altogether. It's a different sketch. So, I'm loving it. I'm loving it.”

The actress also spoke about how several of these opportunities came her way. According to Mona, directors and producers often contacted her directly to discuss their projects. “Uh, most of the time, it was a call that I got either from the director or the producer directly. Okay. They're like, ‘We're thinking of you. Are you free? How are your dates placed? How's this? How's that?’ And then I went for the meeting,” she said.

Mona admitted that the variety of roles made it difficult for her to turn down projects, even when she knew she was taking on more work than she could comfortably manage. “So I was also so hungry and greedy. I was like, ‘Okay, I'm saying yes to this and this and this.’ I knew that I was overcommitting,” Mona admitted.

At the same time, she said she approached each project with the intention of being fully involved and learning from the experience. She added, “But I also knew that when I'm doing a certain project, I'm going to be 100% present, aware, and just be there and soak it all in and try to learn something new, try to experiment something new. So, yeah, it was mostly producers and directors reaching out.”

Mona's comments highlight that while the release schedule may have come together unexpectedly, the range of roles allowed her to explore different aspects of her work as an actor.

Also Read : Mona Singh on never undergoing professional acting training, “Television is that kind of ground that teaches you everything”

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