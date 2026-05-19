Mona Singh has long been regarded as one of the most versatile performers in the entertainment industry, moving with ease between emotional dramas, thrillers, slice-of-life stories, and commercial entertainers. In 2026 alone, she has earned praise for her performances in films like Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Border 2, along with OTT shows such as Kohrra 2 and Maa Ka Sum.

Mona Singh undergoes stunning physical transformation for her upcoming show Paan Parda Zarda

While audiences continue to appreciate her acting range, the actress is now making headlines for a different reason, a noticeable physical transformation she has undertaken for her upcoming show Paan Parda Zarda, in which she will be seen in a bold and commanding avatar, quite different from her previous roles.

Opening up about the journey, Mona revealed that fitness had long been one of her unfinished promises to herself. "I always wanted to look a certain way, but I have been so lazy. I kept making my Monday promises and New Year resolutions, but they never turned into reality. I would be like, 'Okay, I'll do it next month, or from the first of next month, or from next Monday'. It never happened. I think I got motivated and pushed myself for the role. I was told I needed to look a certain way for the character. It's a bold and sassy character. So, I have done this for an upcoming show Paan Parda Zarda. And suddenly I felt why I did not do it earlier," she said.

She added, "It is so important to look after yourself to look the way you can and, you know, to wear the kind of clothes that I always wanted to wear. I am experimenting with my fashion; I am experimenting with my characters. I was like, 'Enough with being called cute, cute. It's time to look hot and change your looks and shock yourself and then the people also'. So, I loved the whole transformation."

Paan Parda Zarda is currently in post-production, and fans are eagerly waiting to see this exciting new side of Mona Singh.

Also Read: Mona Singh shares thoughts on streaming giants changing the industry: “There were very clear boxes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.