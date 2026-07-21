Kartik Aaryan visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple with his parents after winning his first National Film Award for Chandu Champion.

Actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents after achieving a major milestone in his career by winning his first National Film Award. The actor, who was honoured with the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion, was seen offering prayers and participating in rituals at the revered temple.

Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple after winning first National Award

Several videos from the temple visit surfaced on social media, showing Kartik dressed in a pink shirt as he sought blessings alongside his parents. Later, the actor also shared a picture from the temple on Instagram with the simple caption, "Jai Mahakal."

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A special moment after a landmark achievement

Kartik's visit comes just days after he was announced as one of the recipients of the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who received his historic fourth National Film Award for Bramayugam.

Soon after the announcement, Kartik posted an emotional video capturing his mother's reaction to the news. Expressing his gratitude, the actor wrote, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award."

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Chandu Champion marks a turning point

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik's portrayal of the decorated athlete earned widespread appreciation and has now been recognised with his first National Film Award, marking a significant milestone in his acting career.

Following the achievement, the actor's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple reflected a moment of gratitude as he celebrated one of the biggest accomplishments of his professional journey with his family.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan cheers FIFA World Cup champion Lamine Yamal; says, “Fought all odds and became a World Champion”

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