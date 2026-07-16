The excitement for Awarapan 2 is tremendous and the trade expects the film to open with a bang. Capitalizing on this craze, it has come to light that the first part of Awarapan (2007) will be re-released in cinemas two weeks before the release of the second part.

EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan’s first part to re-release in cinemas on July 31; to CLASH with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Awarapan will re-release on July 31. The first part continues to hold strong recall value due to the casting, subject, emotional and massy moments and most importantly, the timeless music score. Hence, it was decided to bring it in cinemas before the release of Awarapan 2.”

The source further said, “It’ll clash with the big Hollywood release film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas in India on July 30. Spider-Man will open huge and it won’t be a surprise if the Awarapan re-release also manages to get footfalls.”

An industry insider explained, “Awarapan may have flopped at the box office at the time of its release, but it later attained cult status through television, home video and OTT. There is also an entire generation that was either too young or not even born when the film originally arrived in cinemas. They would love to experience its magic on the big screen. Meanwhile, many fans regret missing the film in theatres during its original run. This sense of regret has played a major role in drawing audiences to cinemas for re-releases. Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu underperformed during their initial theatrical runs but emerged as huge hits upon re-release for the same reason. Awarapan is expected to follow suit when it returns to cinemas on July 31.”

Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa, Purab Kohli, Mrinalini Sharma and others. As for Awarapan 2, it features Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt share an emotional note for fans as they introduce new voice Subodhh Sharma with ‘Ve Junoon’ from Awarapan 2

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