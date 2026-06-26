Ahead of entering the reality show, the actor opens up about stepping into an unfamiliar space and why he is looking forward to discovering a new side of himself.

EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar says being away from wife and son will be toughest part of Lock Upp; “I am going in with the intent to win”

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to step into the high-pressure environment of Lock Upp, marking his first stint on the reality show. Known for his work on television over the past 17 years, Dheeraj is now preparing to leave behind scripted characters and embrace a format that promises to test contestants emotionally, mentally, and physically.

EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar says being away from wife and son will be toughest part of Lock Upp; “I am going in with the intent to win”

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama before entering the show, the actor spoke about venturing into uncharted territory, the challenge of staying away from his family, and why he believes instinct will be his biggest strength inside the house.

Having built a loyal fan base through his performances in fiction shows, Dheeraj admitted that Lock Upp will give audiences a chance to know him beyond the characters he has portrayed over the years. However, he clarified that he is not entering the show to address any preconceived notions about himself.

On what he hopes audiences discover about the real Dheeraj Dhoopar, he said, "It is a completely new territory for me, and I am really excited to explore unexplored avenues. I feel people know me more by the kind of characters that I have played over the years. With Lock Upp people will get to see what I actually am as a person. They will get to know more about me and may relate with me, at least that is one of my reasons to enter the show. As a person I am yet to explore a lot about myself, I feel and I anticipate learning more about myself. When it comes to misconceptions, I don't think I intend to clarify anything."

When asked about the biggest challenge he expects to face inside the show, Dheeraj did not hesitate in naming the one aspect that worries him the most. While he is prepared for the demanding nature of the competition, staying away from his loved ones will be his toughest test.

Speaking about being separated from his family, he shared, "Being away from my family is going to be by far the toughest challenge for me. I can hardly remember spending a day without my wife and son. And that is going to be something that I will need to fight. Having said that, it is unexplored territory for me, so I am prepared for anything that comes my way. It will definitely be a challenging chapter in my life but with winning being my goal, I feel handling these challenges won't be an issue."

As for his strategy, Dheeraj believes that in a show where contestants come from different backgrounds and situations can change rapidly, relying on a fixed game plan may not work. Instead, he plans to trust his instincts while keeping his focus firmly on the ultimate prize.

On whether he has a game plan, Dheeraj said, "I am a person who completely believes in my instincts and I am going to follow them. I am going in with the intent to win, the other reasons for going in come in next. Honestly speaking, having a strategy is impossible as there are many people inside from all walks of life and being truthful and honest with ourselves is of the prime essence."

With Lock Upp set to push contestants beyond their comfort zones, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon find himself in an environment where every decision, relationship, and reaction is put under the spotlight. Whether his instinct-driven approach works in his favour remains to be seen, but the actor is clear that he is entering the competition with one goal in mind—to win.

Also Read: 17 Years of Dheeraj Dhoopar: 5 Times the TV heartthrob proved he’s a style icon beyond the screen

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.