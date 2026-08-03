Mirzapur: The Movie: Dhanda Nyoliwala’s Bollywood debut ‘Do Numbari’ to be the first song from the Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have unveiled the poster for ‘Do Numbari’, the first song from Mirzapur: The Movie. The track is sung, composed and written by Haryanvi rapper Dhanda Nyoliwala, marking his Bollywood debut, and is scheduled for release tomorrow. The song brings together Haryanvi beats with the tone associated with the Mirzapur universe.

Mirzapur: The Movie: Dhanda Nyoliwala’s Bollywood debut ‘Do Numbari’ to be the first song from the Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer

The poster also marks the launch of Excel Music, the newly introduced music label from Excel Entertainment. The song’s release comes ahead of the film’s official trailer, which is set to launch on August 11, following an earlier teaser for the film that had drawn a strong response from audiences.

Bringing the Mirzapur franchise to the big screen for the first time, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu in lead roles, continuing the franchise’s narrative of power struggles set in its fictional town. The ensemble cast further includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026, with the trailer expected to offer a closer look at the film ahead of its release.

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