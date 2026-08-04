Aanchal Khurana alleges Shivangi Joshi once warned her to stay away from her boyfriend after Harshad Chopra sacrifices for latter in Lock Upp: “She is just acting”

The latest episode of Lock Upp has sparked fresh controversy both inside and outside the reality show. After contestant Harshad Chopda sacrificed himself to make Shivangi Joshi the first finalist, social media was divided over the development. Amid the online debate, actor Aanchal Khurana shared a video recalling her past experience with Shivangi and levelled several allegations against her former co-star.

Aanchal Khurana alleges Shivangi Joshi once warned her to stay away from her boyfriend after Harshad Chopra sacrifices for latter in Lock Upp: “She is just acting”

The controversy gained further attention after actor Kanchi Singh reacted to Aanchal's video in the comments section.

Aanchal Khurana recalls alleged past incident

In a video shared on Instagram, Aanchal claimed that she had an unpleasant experience with Shivangi several years ago while they were working in the television industry.

According to Aanchal, Shivangi had sent her a lengthy message accusing her of getting close to her then-boyfriend after he visited the set of a television show. She said, "Some years back, I was doing a show and on that show her so-called private boyfriend came on the show, and she sent a long text to me asking me and my friend to stay away from her boyfriend, and she accused me of hitting on him. However, that guy was not being true to her. I didn't care about both of them."

These are allegations made by Aanchal Khurana. Shivangi Joshi has not publicly responded to these claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal Khurana (@iaanchalkhurana)

Says she spoke up after receiving backlash

Aanchal also claimed that she has been facing criticism from Shivangi's fans ever since she shared her views: "However, I have a problem when their fans come after me after I tell the truth. Guys, you don't even know them personally. I have worked with them."

Referring to Shivangi's behaviour on Lock Upp, Aanchal alleged that the actor's public image differs from her real personality: "She is just acting in front of her fans. This mask didn't stay in the show during Harshad's time. This is her real personality."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal Khurana (@iaanchalkhurana)

Aanchal praises Harshad Chopda

While criticising Shivangi, Aanchal had positive words for Harshad Chopda: "Harshad is genuinely a sweetheart in real life also. He is very naive and innocent in real life."

She also dismissed claims that she was making these statements to remain in the spotlight or to secure a place on another reality show: "When I speak the truth, people tell me that I am only doing it to get fame and go in Bigg Boss. But I have been taught to say the truth, and I will say it."

Kanchi Singh reacts to the video

The controversy escalated after Kanchi Singh commented, "Bro @iaanchalkhurana I can definitely understand this 😂😂😂 #wellversed" on the post.

Kanchi and Shivangi previously worked together on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While there have long been rumours of a fallout between the two actors, neither has publicly confirmed the reason behind their reported differences.

Lock Upp heads towards its finale

The latest controversy comes just days before the Lock Upp finale, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 5.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta confronts Shilpa Shinde over remarks on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp: “Sharam nahi aayi?”

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