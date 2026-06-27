The actor shared his feelings about bringing Munna Bhaiya back to the big screen as the much-awaited film gears up for its theatrical release in September this year.

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie recently unveiled the much-awaited teaser, offering audiences a first glimpse into the cinematic adaptation of the popular franchise. Packed with action, intense confrontations and the signature 'bhaukaal' that has defined the Mirzapur universe, the teaser has generated considerable excitement among fans ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Mirzapur: The Movie actor Divyenndu talks about the film: “The scale, the characters, the actions, the dialogues- it’s a riot”

Marking the franchise's transition from OTT to cinemas, Mirzapur: The Movie promises to expand the world of Purvanchal with a larger canvas while retaining the gritty storytelling, memorable characters and high-stakes drama that made the series a fan favourite. Reacting to the teaser and the experience of working on the film, Divyenndu, who reprises his popular role as Munna Bhaiya, shared his excitement about what audiences can expect from the big-screen outing. “The Scale, the characters, the actions, the dialogues- it’s a riot! Truly!” He also reflected on his experience of shooting the film, adding, “Had the most amazing fun while shooting all this, and can surely tell it’s pure masala to watch.”

The film reunites several familiar faces from the Mirzapur universe while also bringing together an extensive ensemble cast. Alongside Divyenndu, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan. According to the makers, the film will explore an untold chapter from the Mirzapur universe, expanding the narrative beyond what audiences have previously seen in the series.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The makers have also confirmed that Mirzapur: The Movie will release in both Hindi and Telugu, bringing the franchise to a wider audience across the country. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie makers unveil new posters of Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar after teaser

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