Prime Video's original crime drama Raakh has continued its strong global run, becoming the streaming platform's #1 non-English series worldwide for the second consecutive week. Since premiering on June 12, the eight-episode series has also emerged as Prime Video India's biggest Indian Original debut in the last two years, according to the platform.

Ali Fazal starrer Raakh becomes its #1 non-English series on Prime Video worldwide for second consecutive week; emerges as platform’s biggest Indian Original debut in two years

Produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, Raakh has been trending at No. 1 in 23 countries while securing a place in the Top 10 across 60 countries. The fictional crime drama explores themes of morality, justice, crime and grief, and features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

Commenting on the response to the series, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “The response to Raakh has been truly extraordinary. What began as a compelling pitch from Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket evolved into a powerful and emotionally resonant story. We were always confident that there was something very special about the story, but what director Prosit Roy, our cast, crew, and producers Endemol Shine India and BhaDiPa have brought to the screen has exceeded every expectation. It is incredibly gratifying to see Raakh emerge as Prime Video’s #1 non-English series worldwide and become our most-watched new Indian Original in the last two years in just two weeks since its launch. More importantly, it has been very fulfilling to see how deeply the show has resonated with audiences – in particular the emotions invoked by the final episode. This success reinforces our belief in backing authentic stories and talented creators, which is when something truly special can happen.”

Director and executive producer Prosit Roy reflected on the journey of the series, saying, “When we first set out to make Raakh, we carried a quiet conviction that audiences were ready for a story that didn’t shy away from the weight of tragedy. We wanted to craft something that lived in the spaces between justice and grief, something that honored the complexity of loss and the moral reckonings that follow in its wake. To see this story resonate so profoundly, not just in India but across the world, is humbling. The fact that Raakh has become Prime Video’s #1 non-English series worldwide speaks not to us alone, but to the audiences who opened their hearts to these characters and carried their pain as their own. I am moved beyond words by the conversations this show has sparked, the emotions it has stirred, and the sense of shared humanity it has awakened. This belongs to every single person who poured their soul into making it, and to every viewer who felt something real while watching it. I want to especially thank Prime Video for their creative conviction, inputs and support throughout the journey”.

Creators, writers and co-directors Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket also spoke about the creative process behind the series. “Every frame of Raakh was born from an obsession with getting the details right and the dedication to tell a story we truly believed in, with utmost sincerity. From the silences between words to the textures of a world that had to feel lived-in and heavy with memory, as writers, we spent years building these characters, layering their contradictions, their guilt, or lack thereof, and their quiet acts of courage. As directors, we saw the cast and crew collaborate to bring this world to life with deep earnestness. We are profoundly grateful to the audiences who have not only watched Raakh but truly seen it. To know that the craft we poured ourselves into has landed with such force and tenderness is the greatest validation we could ask for. Given the kind of bold and creative bets they take, we knew that Prime Video would be the right home for this story and they backed us from the very first pitch. This success is a testament to every member of our cast and crew whose artistry is woven into every moment of this show.”

Producer Rishi Negi added, “We are immensely proud of the phenomenal success of Raakh. At Endemol Shine India, we are always striving to back stories that are distinctive, emotionally resonant, and creatively ambitious. With Raakh we were able to bring together an exceptional creative team and a stellar cast which has resulted in a powerful narrative, backed by outstanding performances. Having lived with this show for a period of over 3 years It is incredibly rewarding to see audiences respond to Raakh so wholeheartedly and making it the No1 Non-English series worldwide on Prime Video.”

Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa. Created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the series also stars Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Raakh is currently streaming on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories.

Also Read: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Rakesh Bedi starrer Raakh announced at Amazon Prime Video’s ‘It Starts Here’ event

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