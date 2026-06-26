Bablu Pandit, Compounder and Babban Babua get their own character posters as the big-screen adaptation continues to expand the world of the popular crime franchise.

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have unveiled a fresh set of character posters featuring Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the popular crime drama. The latest reveal comes shortly after the launch of the film's teaser, which brought back fan-favourite characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya.

Mirzapur: The Movie makers unveil new posters of Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar after teaser

The newly released posters introduce Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua. Staying true to the gritty and violent world of Mirzapur, each poster highlights the distinct personality of the respective characters. Bablu Pandit is seen holding a gun, suggesting he is prepared for battle, while Compounder returns with his trademark understated yet impactful presence. Babban Babua, on the other hand, sports an intense expression that reflects the authority and influence associated with his character.

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The makers have been steadily building excitement around the film through a series of promotional assets. The recently released teaser reunited audiences with Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, Guddu Pandit, portrayed by Ali Fazal, and Munna Bhaiya, essayed by Divyenndu. Their return generated considerable discussion among fans, especially given the events of the streaming series, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

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Originally launched as a streaming series, Mirzapur emerged as one of India's most popular crime dramas with its blend of power struggles, political rivalries and gang warfare set in the lawless heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Featuring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, and others across many seasons, the franchise has built a loyal fan base over the years, with several of its characters becoming pop culture favourites.

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out – Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi return ahead of September 4 release

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