Actor Chetna Pande has opened up about portraying Sunheri in Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, revealing that some of the film's emotionally demanding and bold scenes pushed her beyond her comfort zone. Speaking about her experience working on the Vikram Bhatt directorial, the actress shared how preparing for the role required her to immerse herself in the character's emotional journey while also highlighting the importance of feeling safe on set.

EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande recalls filming emotionally intense scenes in Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past; says, “I always felt protected, respected, and supported”

Reflecting on the experience, Chetna admitted that several moments from the shoot continued to stay with her even after filming had wrapped. She said, “I have to admit that some of the scenes in Haunted 3D pushed me completely out of my comfort zone. As actors, we often talk about challenging roles, but there are certain scenes that genuinely stay with you even after the camera stops rolling,” she said.

According to the actress, Sunheri's story demanded more than a surface-level performance, given the emotional themes the character navigates throughout the film. “When I first read the script, I knew Sunheri's journey was emotionally intense. She goes through trauma, fear, vulnerability, and immense suffering. To portray that honestly, I couldn't just perform those scenes mechanically; I had to emotionally step into her world,” she added.

Chetna further recalled one particular sequence that left a lasting emotional impact on her and continued, “There were moments during the shoot that were genuinely disturbing because I was so immersed in Sunheri's reality. I remember a particular sequence where the character is violated in a deeply unsettling way, and for the first time, I truly understood the discomfort, helplessness, and fear that so many women experience when their boundaries are crossed. That emotional impact stayed with me long after the scene was over.”

While discussing the challenges of filming such sequences, the actress credited director Vikram Bhatt and the production team for maintaining a respectful and professional working environment. “Having said that, what made the experience manageable was the environment Vikram Sir created. He approached every difficult scene with tremendous sensitivity, maturity, and respect. There was never any sensationalism attached to it”, she shared.

She also highlighted the precautions taken during the filming of intimate and emotionally sensitive scenes. Pande shared, “The set was handled with utmost professionalism. During the most sensitive sequences, only essential crew members were present. Nobody unnecessary was allowed around the monitors or the shooting space. As an actor, that sense of safety and trust is incredibly important.”

Summing up her experience, Chetna said the atmosphere on set enabled her to fully commit to the character despite the emotional demands of the role, as she went on to conclude, “The scenes were challenging. They were emotionally exhausting at times. But I always felt protected, respected, and supported. And that allowed me to give myself completely to Sunheri's journey.”

Also Read: OPINION: Haunted proves audiences don’t care about budgets; they care about excitement

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