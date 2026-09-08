Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom says she feels “helpless” over not being able to protect Manipur

Indian boxer Mary Kom opened up about her feelings over the ongoing situation in Manipur during a recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 20. Speaking to fellow contestant Kanika Mann, the Olympic medallist said she feels helpless about not being able to contribute to the protection and safety of her home state amid the prolonged ethnic conflict.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom says she feels “helpless” over not being able to protect Manipur

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years, with the violence resulting in deaths, displacement and continued unrest in the state.

During her conversation with Kanika, Mary spoke about her desire to see people across communities live together peacefully. “I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur,” Mary Kom said.

She went on to stress the need for unity and harmony in the state. “There are multiple tribes in Manipur, there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love,” she added.

Mary Kom says she feels helpless

The boxer also opened up about the emotional impact of being unable to do more for her state. Despite representing India on the global stage and achieving several milestones in her sporting career, Mary said she feels she has not been able to make a difference to the situation in Manipur.

“What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country, but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed,” she told Kanika.

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Priyanka Chopra sends message to Mary Kom

During the premiere episode, Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed Mary Kom in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, sent a special video message to the boxer. Chopra wished her luck for the reality show and encouraged her to remain true to herself throughout the journey.

“Inka Knockout na bohot bhaari parta hai. Mary aap bas jaisi hai waisi rahiye. Khule dil se kheliye. I am so looking forward to your journey. Bohot bohot sara pyaar,” Chopra said in the message.

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Along with Mary Kom and Kanika Mann, the current season features contestants including Aasif Khan, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), among others.

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Priyanka Chopra Jonas warns contestants as Mary Kom enters Salman Khan-hosted show; says, “Inka knock out na bhot bhari padta hai”

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