Actor Mihir Ahuja has collaborated with a flute artist on a new beatboxing track and has released the video on his social media platforms. Mihir, known for his performance in The Archies, has remained actively involved in music as a beatboxer alongside his acting career.

Mihir Ahuja releases beatboxing track with flute artist ahead of Operation Safed Sagar

The track combines contemporary beatboxing with classical flute compositions and draws inspiration from A.R. Rahman’s ‘Hai Rama’ from Rangeela and ‘Barso Re’ from Guru, resulting in an experimental musical piece that reflects Mihir’s artistic sensibilities beyond acting. Talking about the collaboration, Mihir Ahuja said, “Music has always been a huge part of my life, even before acting happened. Beatboxing, especially, has been something very personal to me because it’s raw, instinctive, and completely expressive. It’s one of the few art forms where you can create rhythm, energy, and emotion using nothing but your voice and presence. Collaborating with a flute artist for this track made the process even more exciting because we wanted to bring together two completely different worlds, something modern and rhythmic with something soulful and deeply rooted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varsh Jain (@varshflute)

He further added, “I’ve never looked at beatboxing as just a performance skill. For me, it’s an extension of who I am as a person. As actors, we often express ourselves through characters written for us, but music gives you the freedom to communicate your own energy directly. Recording this track and shooting for the video has honestly been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences for me. I’m excited because the audience has mostly seen me as an actor till now, but this collaboration will introduce them to another side of my personality that’s always existed behind the scenes.”

The musical collaboration comes as Mihir prepares for one of the biggest acting projects of his career. He will next be seen portraying a real life Indian Air Force pilot in the upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, which chronicles the Indian Air Force’s aerial operations during the 1999 Kargil War. The beatboxing track is currently streaming on Mihir Ahuja’s social media platforms, while Operation Safed Sagar is slated to premiere on Netflix.

Also Read: Mihir Ahuja talks about playing an IAF pilot in Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar: “It feels like a dream come true”

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